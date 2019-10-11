News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-11 22:58:47 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Illini big man tandem bonding on and off the court

Illinois big men Kofi Cockburn and Giorgi Bezhanishvili on basketball media day.
Illinois big men Kofi Cockburn and Giorgi Bezhanishvili on basketball media day. (UI Basketball)
Erich Fisher • OrangeandBlueNews
Staff Writer

Champaign - If you hear a ruckus coming from the Ubben Basketball Complex, the culprits are likely the two biggest and physically imposing Illinois players on the roster, Giorgi Bezhanishvili and K...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}