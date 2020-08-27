Illini big man Kofi Cockburn "more than an athlete"
Kofi Cockburn’s choice of T-shirts stood out when he spoke to the media via Zoom for the first time since he announced his return to Illinois earlier this month. The sophomore big man, who withdrew...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news