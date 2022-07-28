Illini basketball nonconference schedule finalized

The Illini then has home games scheduled against Kansas City on Friday, Nov. 11 and Nov. 14 vs. Monmouth.

Illinois starts their 2022-23 season officially on Monday, Nov. 7, against Eastern Illinois at State Farm Center. I

After three home games to start the season, Illinois travels to Las Vegas for the Continental Tire Main Event at T-Mobile Arena. Illinois plays UCLA on Friday, Nov. 18 at 8:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU. On Nov. 20, the Illini play the winner of Baylor vs. Virginia on ESPN.

According T-Rank, UCLA is ranked No. 7 in the preseason, Baylor is No. 2 and Virginia is No. 16. Bart Torvik has the Illini ranked No. 13 in his preseason projected poll.

Illinois gets another 'buy-game' against Lindenwood on Nov. 25 at State Farm Center before hosting Syracuse in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. The Orange are ranked No. 84 by Bart Torvik entering this season.

In New York on Dec. 6, Illinois plays Chris Beard's Texas team in the Jimmy V Classic, it is the sixth time in Illinois program history that the Illini are participating in the event. The Longhorns are No. 10, per T-Rank.

After the matchup with Texas, the Illini have a game against Alabama A&M on Dec. 17 at State Farm Center before looking to beat Missouri for the second straight season in the McBride Homes Braggin' Rights game on Dec. 22.

The Illini's nonconference schedule concludes with a home contest against Bethune-Cookman on Dec. 29.

Illinois plays two Big Ten games in early December, but those opponents have not been announced yet. Illinois Big Ten schedule includes home games against Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin, Michigan, Michigan State and Rutgers. On the road, Illinois plays Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin, Iowa, Maryland and Purdue.

Illinois nonconference schedule

Friday, October 28 vs. Quincy University (exhibition)

Monday, November 7 vs. Eastern Illinois

Friday, November 11 vs. Kansas City

Monday, November 14 vs. Monmouth

Friday, November 18 vs. UCLA in Las Vegas

Sunday, November 20 vs. Baylor or Virginia in Las Vegas

Friday, November 25 vs. Lindenwood

Tuesday, November 29 vs. Syracuse

Tuesday, December 6 vs. Texas in New York

Saturday, December 17 vs. Alabama A&M

Thursday, December 22 vs. Missouri in St. Louis

Thursday, December 29 vs. Bethune-Cookman