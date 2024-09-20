Illini assistant Tim Anderson takes indefinite leave of absence

CHAMPAIGN, Ill.– Assistant Coach Tim Anderson has taken a personal leave, stepping away from the Illini program indefinitely.

“It has been a dream come true to work at the University of Illinois and represent the Fighting Illini,” Anderson said. “I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together over these last three years. I thank Coach Underwood for the opportunity to coach here, and I especially want to give credit to all our players for their effort, trust, and sacrifice in producing a championship culture. Following a great deal of reflection this offseason, I’ve decided to take some time away from coaching in order to focus on myself and my family. I want to thank everyone who is reaching out for their support, and hope all will respect the personal nature of this decision.”

Illinois compiled a 72-32 record during Anderson’s tenure, winning the Big Ten regular season championship in 2022, the conference tournament title in 2024, and making three straight trips to the NCAA Tournament, highlighted by an Elite Eight appearance last season.

“Coach Anderson has impacted our program in countless ways, both on and off the court,” Head Coach Brad Underwood said. “Whether recruiting, building and maintaining relationships, or player development, TA has been a key part of the success we’ve experienced. We appreciate his commitment and many contributions to Illinois Basketball.”

Filling Anderson’s position in a temporary role, Underwood has elevated Kwa Jones to assistant coach. Jones returned to the Illini staff in July 2023 as director of recruiting and scouting. He began his coaching career at Illinois as a graduate manager before serving one year as video coaching associate with the Sacramento Kings followed by two years as director of operations at Stephen F. Austin.

Anderson joined the Illinois men's basketball staff as assistant coach in 2021 after spending four years as an assistant coach at DePaul.

Prior to his tenure at DePaul, Anderson led Ground Zero Training in Chicago, preparing college players for the NBA Draft while also working out numerous NBA and overseas professional players. He also served as program director for MeanStreets, one of the most successful AAU programs in the country on the EYBL circuit.

In between his time in Chicago, Anderson spent two years as an assistant coach at Texas-Pan American (now UT Rio Grande Valley).