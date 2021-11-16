Illini assistant Ryan Walters a rising star in the coaching ranks
Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters is a wanted man. But rest assured Illini fans, the man who turned around a defense that struggled mightily under the previous regime isn’t going anywhere. At least not if AD Josh Whitman and head coach Bret Bielema have anything to say about it.
"In Ryan Walters, we have found one of the most dynamic, relatable defensive play callers in all of college football, and his impact on our program has been both quick and dramatic," said Whitman. "He is an excellent teacher, tactician, and recruiter."
Whitman put his money where his mouth is, extending Walters’ contract through the 2024 season and tossing in a hefty raise, making Walters one of the top 10 highest paid defensive coordinators in the college game.
Walters' base salary increases to $1,050,000 for the 2022 season, with $100,000 raises in each of the two seasons that follow. College football assistant coaches tend to live a nomadic lifestyle, but Walter’s has stability now that he’s hitched his wagon to Bielema and delivered results on the field.
“I was humbled,” Walters said in his first public comments since signing the contract extension. “It obviously feels good. You work really hard at your job. You put a lot of time and effort into it and to be appreciated for the work that you’re done at a place that you are happy at is a feeling that you can’t really put into words and is something that doesn’t really happen a whole lot in this profession.”
Before being pegged by Bielema as the DC at Illinois, Walters spent six seasons at Missouri, first as a position coach then as the defensive coordinator. He had never worked with Bielema, but the newly hired Illinois head coach knew him by reputation and by bumping into him when they competed against one another.
Bielema said he brough three potential DC hires on campus for 48-houris to get the feel for how they would fit. Walters ended up being the only one to get a job offer.
“He made a lasting impression on me,” Bielema said. “I just felt the way Ryan’s demeanor was, he was very similar to me in certain concepts and thoughts.”
Bielema’s gut instinct proved to be on the mark. With virtually the same personnel that were torched in previous season, albeit in a revamped scheme, Illini D has slashed the opponent’s points game by nearly two touchdowns.
Making it even more impressive is they’ve done it with key players out with injuries in linebackers CJ Hart and Jake Hansen. A unit that seemed to lack depth heading into the season is getting by simply fine with a next-man-up approach.
MORE RECOGNITION FOR WALTERS
On Monday, Walters cracked the initial set of 2021 nominees for the Broyles Award, which is given annually to the top assistant coach in college football.
This year's list is highlighted by some coaches that have done outstanding jobs this season including Pete Golding (Alabama), Jeff Grimes (Baylor), Mike Denbrock (Cincinnati), Kevin Wilson (Ohio State), Jeff Lebby (Ole Miss), Dan Lanning (UGA), and Jim Leonhard (Wisconsin) - just to point out a few.
Walters has been the ring leader of a group of players that made a big leap, and defensive coaching staff long on experience and knowhow.
“Obviously what Ryan, our defense staff and defensive players have been able to accomplish this year has been pretty noticeable,” Bielema said. “I’m very excited for Ryan and his future, love working with him on a daily basis.”
Now to keep him here. There’s little doubt that Walters will be on some short lists for head coaching jobs, if not this year, then a year or two down the road. Locking in a new deal was a huge step for Illinois in keeping him in Champaign.
It didn’t just happen overnight. Bielema has been in the ear of Whitman for some time.
“I had some preliminary conversations with Josh going back to our first bye week even,” Bielema said. “He took it and ran. We made some proposals to Ryan, his family, his people."
The announcement of the contract extension was well time, coming on the heels of the Illini’s best defensive performance of the season in a 14-6 win over Minnesota.
Next up is a tough road trip to Iowa and a season-capper at home versus rival Northwestern. If the Illini win out, they’re bowl bound, something most didn’t think would happen in Year 1 of a major rebuild.
So, Walters has been justly rewarded, and Bielema has his man to guide the defense for at least the next three seasons if things go to plan. With a 4-6 record thus far, obviously the work is far from done, but Walters loves the direction the program is headed.
“I get to be able to take care of my family here in Champaign and continue to build something that I think we’re on the brink of something special here with special people,” Walters said. “I’m excited to continue to work with the guys and continue to try to push this program in the right direction.
"I was going to be happy coming to Champaign. I didn’t know it was going to happen this fast and I didn’t know I was going to be this happy.”