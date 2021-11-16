Illini assistant Ryan Walters a rising star in the coaching ranks

Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters is a wanted man. But rest assured Illini fans, the man who turned around a defense that struggled mightily under the previous regime isn’t going anywhere. At least not if AD Josh Whitman and head coach Bret Bielema have anything to say about it. "In Ryan Walters, we have found one of the most dynamic, relatable defensive play callers in all of college football, and his impact on our program has been both quick and dramatic," said Whitman. "He is an excellent teacher, tactician, and recruiter." Whitman put his money where his mouth is, extending Walters’ contract through the 2024 season and tossing in a hefty raise, making Walters one of the top 10 highest paid defensive coordinators in the college game.

Illinois Fighting Illini defensive coordinator Ryan Walters walks on to the field before the start of the Big Ten Conference college football game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Illinois Fighting Illini on August 28, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Walters' base salary increases to $1,050,000 for the 2022 season, with $100,000 raises in each of the two seasons that follow. College football assistant coaches tend to live a nomadic lifestyle, but Walter’s has stability now that he’s hitched his wagon to Bielema and delivered results on the field. “I was humbled,” Walters said in his first public comments since signing the contract extension. “It obviously feels good. You work really hard at your job. You put a lot of time and effort into it and to be appreciated for the work that you’re done at a place that you are happy at is a feeling that you can’t really put into words and is something that doesn’t really happen a whole lot in this profession.” Before being pegged by Bielema as the DC at Illinois, Walters spent six seasons at Missouri, first as a position coach then as the defensive coordinator. He had never worked with Bielema, but the newly hired Illinois head coach knew him by reputation and by bumping into him when they competed against one another. Bielema said he brough three potential DC hires on campus for 48-houris to get the feel for how they would fit. Walters ended up being the only one to get a job offer. “He made a lasting impression on me,” Bielema said. “I just felt the way Ryan’s demeanor was, he was very similar to me in certain concepts and thoughts.” Bielema’s gut instinct proved to be on the mark. With virtually the same personnel that were torched in previous season, albeit in a revamped scheme, Illini D has slashed the opponent’s points game by nearly two touchdowns. Making it even more impressive is they’ve done it with key players out with injuries in linebackers CJ Hart and Jake Hansen. A unit that seemed to lack depth heading into the season is getting by simply fine with a next-man-up approach.

MORE RECOGNITION FOR WALTERS