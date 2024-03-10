Sintim replaces Charlie Bullen, who left Illinois to join the coaching staff of the New York Giants.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to join the Illinois football program under Coach Bielema's leadership," said Sintim. "During my interview, I had a great feeling about the team and staff. My wife, Angie, and our children are excited to begin this next chapter in Champaign."

On Sunday, Illinois officially announce Clint Sintim as it's new outside linebacker coach. Sintim joins the Illini staff after spending the last four seasons on the staff at Virginia, his alma mater.

Sintim is a 10-year veteran in college coaching, which has followed his All-American playing career at Virginia and four years in the NFL.

He coached Virginia's defensive line from 2020-21, before switching to the team's linebackers coach from 2022-23.

"I am excited about what Coach Sintim will bring to our program and our outside linebackers room," said Illini coach Bret Bielema. "Coach Sintim's experiences as a player at Virginia, then with the New York Giants, and now in coaching, will bring tremendous value to our team, as well as our recruiting in the state of Illinois and the East Coast. He will be a great addition to our Illini football famILLy."

Last season, Sintim coached Virginia true freshman linebacker Kam Robinson to multiple Freshman All-America honors. Robinson made eight stats and appeared in all 12 games for the Cavaliers in 2023, ranking third among FBS true freshman in tackles with 71, which led all ACC true freshmen

Sintim helped the Virginia defense make big improvements in 2022, including All-ACC linebacker Nick Jackson. Virginia ranked No. 3 in the ACC in pass defense, No. 5 in average sacks per game and No. 5 in passing efficiency. The Cavaliers ranked No. 24 in the nation in yards per play (4.97) and were 29th in points surrendered per possession.

Sintim is a 10-year veteran in college coaching, which has followed his All-American playing career at Virginia and four years in the NFL. Sintim was a second-round NFL Draft selection by the New York Giants. He played in both the 2009 and 2010 seasons for the Giants.

Sintim returned to UVA after spending the previous three seasons as the linebackers/defensive ends coach for Danny Rocco at Delaware. Prior to that, he coached for Rocco at Richmond in the same capacity during the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

Sintim, a native of Woodbridge, was a four-year letter-winner at Virginia and served as a team captain as a senior in 2008. He was a second-team All-ACC selection and received All-America honors from Phil Steele and Pro Football Weekly that season. He finished his UVA career with 245 tackles, including 29 sacks and 46 tackles for loss, while playing in 49 games.

Sintim is a native of Woodbridge, Virginia, and an all-state performer at Gar-Field High School. He earned his bachelor's degree in anthropology from Virginia in 2009.