Illini add Richmond grad transfer Dejon Brissett
Illinois picked up a graduate transfer at a need position on Sunday with a verbal pledge from wide receiver Dejon Brissett from Richmond.
The 6-foot-2, 180 pounds Brissett announced his decision on Instagram after taking a visit to Illinois a week ago.
"Biggest decision I’ve ever made in my life," Brissett said. "And proud to say that next year I will continue to play and study at the University of Illinois. Thank you to everyone who’s been there in this process, I will always be a Spider!"
