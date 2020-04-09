Illini add grad transfer WR Drew Dan
Illinois added a depth piece to its wide receiver corps on Friday with a pledge from grad transfer Drew Dan. After picking up an offer from the Illini on Thursday, Dan announced his commitment to Illinois on Twitter.
Dan joins a group of Illini receivers that was plagued by injuries last season and needed some quality depth. At 6-foot-3, 190 pounds he adds size as an outside receiver in the Illini spread offense.
Dan took a redshirt at New Mexico State last season after suffering a broken arm. He is immediately eligible at Illinois with two years of eligibility remaining. As a junior in 2018, Dan posted 37 catches for 491 yards and 3 touchdowns. He led the Aggies in yards per reception (13.7).
Coming out of Checotah HS in Musckogee, Oklahoma in the class of 2016, Dan earned first team All-State honors as both a wide receiver and kickoff returner. Racked up 1,150 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns on 54 receptions. He chose New Mexico State over offers from Army, Navy, Air Force and Wyoming.