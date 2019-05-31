Illini add 2019 wide receiver Dalevon Campbell
Illinois picked up a surprise commitment on Friday from under-the-radar wide receiver Dalevon Campbell from Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Marshall. Campbell is a late addition to the Illini's 201...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news