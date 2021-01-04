OrangeandBlueNews - Illini #4 in First NET Rankings

A difficult schedule and some quality wins in the best conference in the country have allowed the Illini to debut at #4 in the newly released NET rankings from the NCAA. Brad Underwood has this program on the cusp of a great season, and the computers and the eye test both have taken notice.





The Illini are also currenty #6 in the Sagarin rankings and #7 on the KenPom rankings, and should rise in the AP Poll to be released this afternoon.