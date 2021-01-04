 OrangeandBlueNews - Illini #4 in First NET Rankings
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-04 10:32:37 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Illini #4 in First NET Rankings

Brad Underwood has Illinois #4 in the newly released NCAA NET rankings.
Brad Underwood has Illinois #4 in the newly released NCAA NET rankings. (Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports)
Brad Sturdy • OrangeandBlueNews
Basketball Analyst
@sturdy32
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

A difficult schedule and some quality wins in the best conference in the country have allowed the Illini to debut at #4 in the newly released NET rankings from the NCAA. Brad Underwood has this program on the cusp of a great season, and the computers and the eye test both have taken notice.


The Illini are also currenty #6 in the Sagarin rankings and #7 on the KenPom rankings, and should rise in the AP Poll to be released this afternoon.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}