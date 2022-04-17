How Illini Guardians, NIL could help bring Kofi Cockburn back to Illinois
On March 6, Kofi Cockburn climbed a ladder on Lou Henson Court with a pair of scissors in his hands so he could snip a piece of the net to commemorate Illinois winning their first Big Ten regular s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news