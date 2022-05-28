Hoops: Reloaded Illini will be bigger...and potentially better
Even with a highly-ranked recruiting class signed, the turnover on the Illinois basketball roster at the end of the 2021-22 season was disconcerting. Star center Kofi Cockburn was off to the NBA Draft, and long-time standout guard Trent Frazier played out his extra year of eligibility. Top three-point shooter Alfonso Plummer also departs.
Staring over is the new normal in college basketball in the era of NIL and the Transfer Portal, and Illini coach Brad Underwood faced a major rebuild. So, the Illini coach and his three-man staff of hotshot recruiters rolled up their sleeves and dove headfirst into the Portal, looking for veteran help to stabilize the roster.
They stuck gold, and now the Illini are a completely revamped team and look poised to pick up where Cockburn et al left off, and maybe even kick it up a notch.
*****
Not yet a premium member? Get a full summer of FREE Illini coverage. Sign up now and pay nothing until Illinois football camp opens in August. Click on the promo below to get started. Enter promo code ILLINI22.
*****
RETURNING PLAYERS (4): Coleman Hawkins, Brandin Lieb, RJ Melendez, Luke Goode
LOSSES (9): Kofi Cockburn, Trent Frazier, Alphonso Plummer, Da'Monte Williams, Jacob Grandison, Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk, Andre Curbelo, Austin Hutcherson, Omar Payne
ADDITIONS (7): Matthew Mayer, Dain Dianja, Terrence Shannon Jr., Ty Rodgers, Jayden Epps, Sencire Harris, Skyy Clark
*****
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news