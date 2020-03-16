News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-16 12:51:20 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Hoops mailbag: Who starts next season for Illinois?

Brad Sturdy • OrangeandBlueNews
Basketball Analyst

Orange and Blue News basketball analyst Brad Sturdy answers questions from subscribers in the latest hoops mailbag. The 2019-20 season is in the books after the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament....

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}