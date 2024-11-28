Advertisement
Published Nov 28, 2024
Holiday hoops: Illini catch fire from three in 90-77 win over Arkansas
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Illinois caught fire from long range and cruised to a 90-77 win over No. 19 Arkansas Thursday in the Thanksgiving Hoops Showcase in at T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City. The Illini feasted from the 3-point line, going 15 for 31 from beyond the arc.

Kasparas Jakucinis scored 15 of his game-high 23 points in the second half to pace the Illini. Tomislav Ivisic added 21 points and 10 rebounds. Kylan Boswell scored 18 points and dished out a team-high six assists.

