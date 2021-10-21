Highly ranked kicker Will McManus headed to Illinois

They did just that on Wednesday, picking up a pledge from Will McManus from The Hun School in Princeton, New Jersey.

With place kicker Jame McCourt in his last season this fall, Illinois looked to add a kicker to the roster in the class of 2022.

Illinois had a connection to The Hun School, a prep school in New Jersey. Tight end commit Owen Anderson is a teammate of McManus.

McManus took visits to Army, Navy, and Rice, but he couldn't turn down a chance to play Power 5 football and get a great education.

"Illinois first contacted me around the end of April after my coach put them in contact with me," he said. " I chose to progress talks further because I knew they were a good Big Ten program with an excellent business school as well."

McManus will initially be a preferred walk-on and will enroll in the spring. He's been promised a scholarship if he can win the staring PK job. He'll compete with Caleb Griffin, a local product from Danville.

"The offer I got including enrolling in the spring played a huge part in why I committed here," McManus said. "I know it's a very special opportunity to go in this spring and have such a good opportunity to compete for the starting job right away, it was very hard to pass up."

McManus is a post-grad student Hun. This season he's made all five of his field goal attempts and 23 of 26 PAT's.

He's new to place kicking McManus said, and he needed at extra year at prep school to make a name for himself and garner some recruiting attention.

"My high school career has been interesting," McManus said. "I only started kicking a little over a year ago, and I didn't get many division one looks my senior year because we didn't have a season and I had no film. So I decided to do a post-grad year here at Hun where I could have a year to get good game film."