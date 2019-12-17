High-scoring wing Jordan Nesbitt off to a fast start
6-foot-6 wing Jordan Nesbitt St. Louis Christian Academy is one of the top 2021 prospects in the St. Louis area this winter. Illinois fans recently had a chance to watch him play in Champaign again...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news