News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-17 12:04:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

High-scoring wing Jordan Nesbitt off to a fast start

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

6-foot-6 wing Jordan Nesbitt St. Louis Christian Academy is one of the top 2021 prospects in the St. Louis area this winter. Illinois fans recently had a chance to watch him play in Champaign again...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}