Skyy Clark has always been known as a scorer. Thrown into a starting role at Illinois as a freshman, the former four-star point guard is trying to find the right balance between hunting shots and facilitating the offense. The picture is developing. It's complicated by an influx of eight new players on the Illinois roster including four freshmen. "Right now, I'm just trying to find my role on the team and see what I can do best to help my team win," Clark said.

Skyy Clark #55 of the Illinois Fighting Illini brings the ball up court during the game against the UMKC Kangaroos at State Farm Center on November 11, 2022 in Champaign, Illinois.

He took a step in that direction on Friday in a lopsided win over Kansas City at State Farm Center, with 10 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists. The points came organically. Clark's usage rate of 7.8 was lowest among starters. Through the first two games, Clark is averaging 6.5 points per game. In his debut in the season-opener against Eastern Illinois, he was fighting through nerves and culture shock. The speed of the game rattled him. It's getting easier. With the Illini set to host Monmouth on Monday night, Clark is already feeling more comfortable on the court. "It's staring to slow down," Clark said. "It was moving fast because it was my first college game. I've never played in front of a crowd like that." After slow start against Kansas City, the Illini got rolling with some instant offense off the bench in big man Dain Dainja and impactful plays from Jayden Epps, another highly-regarded freshman point guard. Clark and Epps took turns bringing the ball up and their chemistry was evident. Logging minutes playing off the ball seemed to having a calming effect on Clark. Head coach Brad Underwood liked what he saw. "I've been really pleased with Skyy," Underwood said. "Skyy goes from five turnovers against Eastern to none. He's staring to find and feel his way offensively."

CLARK UNLEASHED