Illinois head coach Lovie Smith announced on Monday that Defensive Coordinator Hardy Nickerson has resigned his position for personal reasons.

“Hardy informed me yesterday that he felt it was in the program’s best interest to leave our staff,” Smith said. “I’ve known and coached with Hardy for many years, and know what an outstanding person he is. We are all disappointed in the performance of our defense this season, and we all bear responsibility for that. I wish Hardy nothing but the best as he moves forward with his career.”

This year, Nickerson has led a defense that ranks near the bottom of college football in nearly every measurable category. The Illini rank No. 128 out of 130 D1 probrams in total defense, and No. 120 in scoring defense.

Nickerson spent two-plus seasons coaching linebackers and serving as defensive coordinator for Illinois after coming on board in the spring of 2016.

“When I was contacted about being offered this job back in 2016, I was excited for the opportunity to come in to coordinate and run Illinois’ defense,” Nickerson said. “I had every intention of helping put our defensive student-athletes in the best possible position to win, and, ultimately, to make the University of Illinois community and fans proud of our results. Due to health-related circumstances beyond my control I must step aside at this time.

Prior to becoming a coach, Nickerson was a linebacker in the NFL for four teams over 16 seasons, spending the prime of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Nickerson went to five Pro Bowls as an NFL player.

He was part of Lovie Smith's initial staff when Smith was hired to replace the fired Bill Cubit in 2016.

“I would like to thank Lovie Smith and Josh Whitman for giving me the opportunity to coach at the University of Illinois. I’d also like to thank my colleagues and staff, as well as the entire Illinois Football Program, for the privilege of working with them. Most importantly, I want to thank our student-athletes for all of their hard work and great effort. Working with you every day has been fun. I wish you all nothing but the best in all that you do going forward.”

Nickerson was making $650,000 at Illiniois. He is the second defensive coach to leave this year. Defensive backs coach Donnie Abraham left the team before the season.