Champaign - For many younger siblings, it’s “monkey see, monkey do” when it comes to following their older counterpart.

If the older child ventured off with their friends, he hardly escaped the mundane task of bringing their younger sibling along. If the older sibling started playing a video game, he better have made sure the other controller was charged when the younger sibling inevitable joined.

And when Illinois junior golfer Bryan Baumgarten’s older brother, Brandon, took to sports while growing up in Granite Bay, California, Bryan signed himself up as well. He wasn’t trying to imitate him - like so many younger sibling try their hand at - but wanted to surpass his brother, who was two-and-half-years older.

“Whatever (Brandon) did, I wanted to do,” Bryan said. “It wasn’t as much as I wanted to play baseball, but that I just wanted to better than him at baseball.”

Bryan stayed tried and true to this logic when it came to golfing against Brandon. This way of thinking sparked a level of competitiveness and a love for the game that carried Bryan to one of the top collegiate golf programs in the nation.