News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-20 18:55:52 -0600') }} football Edit

Georgia safety Jackson Hamilton talks Illini offer

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Illinois recently extended an offer to three-star safety Jackson Hamilton from Roswell (GA) Blessed Trinity. Orange and Blue News caught up with Hamilton to talk about his new Big Ten offer and upd...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}