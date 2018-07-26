Ticker
Georgia lineman adds Illini offer

Doug Bucshon
Publisher

Illinois reached into the Peach State on Thursday with an offer to offensive tackle William Rogers from Lovejoy High School in the Atlanta area.

It's the first Big Ten offer for Rogers. Orange and Blue News caught up with Rogers to discuss his new offer and update his recruitment.


