Georgia lineman adds Illini offer
Illinois reached into the Peach State on Thursday with an offer to offensive tackle William Rogers from Lovejoy High School in the Atlanta area.
It's the first Big Ten offer for Rogers. Orange and Blue News caught up with Rogers to discuss his new offer and update his recruitment.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news