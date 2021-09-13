Game week: Illinois vs. Maryland
After falling to Virginia on the road on Saturday, Illinois is back home this week for a Friday night contest against Big Ten inter-division foe Maryland.
Check this landing page for all of our game week content, including keys to the game, a preview, and a prediction.
GAME WEEK VS. MARYLAND
Monday: Weekly press conference notebook
Tuesday: Behind enemy lines
Wednesday: Keys to the game | Podcast
Thursday: Thursday forecast | Mailbag
Friday (Gameday): Rapid reaction | Game overview | Photo gallery
Saturday: PFF: Top performers
