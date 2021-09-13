 OrangeandBlueNews - Game week: Illinois vs. Maryland
Game week: Illinois vs. Maryland

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
After falling to Virginia on the road on Saturday, Illinois is back home this week for a Friday night contest against Big Ten inter-division foe Maryland.

Check this landing page for all of our game week content, including keys to the game, a preview, and a prediction.

2021 SCHEDULE | DEPTH CHART | SEASON STATS | ROSTER | BUY TICKETS

GAME NOTES: ILLINOIS | MARYLAND

GAME WEEK VS. MARYLAND

Monday: Weekly press conference notebook

Tuesday: Behind enemy lines

Wednesday: Keys to the game | Podcast

Thursday: Thursday forecast | Mailbag

Friday (Gameday): Rapid reaction | Game overview | Photo gallery

Saturday: PFF: Top performers

