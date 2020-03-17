News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-17 15:09:03 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Future Illini Coleman Hawkins recaps season

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

The basketball season may have been stopped dead in its tracks by the COVID-19 pandemic, but Prolific Prep finished with a bang. The Napa (Calif.) prep school and Illinois recruit Coleman Hawkins t...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}