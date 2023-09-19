The Big Ten announced the conference basketball schedule live on BTN Tuesday, completing the 2023-24 Illinois schedule. Illinois previously released its non-conference schedule on August 16.

Illinois Big Ten Schedule Notes

• Seven teams Illinois plays twice (home and away): Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers

• Three teams Illinois plays only at home: Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska

• Three teams Illinois plays only on the road: Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin

• Illinois plays 12 league games against teams that participated in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

• Illinois begins and ends Big Ten play on the road for the second straight year.

• Illinois opens the conference slate Dec. 2 at Rutgers. That is Illinois' lone B1G game in December.

• Illinois resumes league play on Jan. 2, hosting Northwestern.

• Illinois' only B1G Friday game is Jan. 5 at Purdue.

• Illinois has a total of five weekend home games: two on Saturday (Jan. 27 vs. Indiana and Feb. 24 vs. Iowa) and three on Sunday (Jan. 14 vs. Maryland, Jan. 21 vs. Rutgers and Feb. 4 vs. Nebraska).

• Illinois plays back-to-back home games Jan. 11 vs. Michigan State and Jan. 14 vs. Maryland. • The Illini alternate road and home dates over an eight-game stretch bookended by matchups with Michigan: Jan. 18 in Ann Arbor and Feb. 13 in Champaign.

• After its only two-game road stretch at Maryland (Feb. 17) and at Penn State (Feb. 21), the Illini return to campus for consecutive home games vs. Iowa (Feb. 24) and Minnesota (Feb. 28).

• Senior Night at State Farm Center is set for March 5 vs. Purdue.

• Illinois closes out the regular season at Iowa on March 10.

• The Big Ten Tournament makes its debut in Minneapolis, set for March 13-17 at Target Center.