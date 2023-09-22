News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Friday Forecast: Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Illinois (1-2) is back in action on Saturday at it hosts Florida Atlantic (1-2). It's the firs ever meeting between the two programs. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on BTN.

The Illini try to get back in the win column after falling 30-13 to No. 7 Penn State last week. FAU is coming off of a 48-14 loss to Clemson.

Orange and Blue New previews the game, including players to watch and a prediction.

*****

ILLINOIS: ROSTER | DEPTH CHART | SCHEDULE | GAME NOTES | STATS

RELATED: Behind enemy lines | Keys to the game

MORE: Illini enter week 4 still searching for an identity on offense

*****

SETTING THE STAGE

ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI (1-2) vs. FLORIDA ATLANTIC OWLS (1-2)

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 // 2:30 p.m. CT // Big Ten Network

Champaign, Illinois // Memorial Stadium

TV | BIG TEN NETWORK

» Jason Ross Jr. (play-by-play), Howard Griffith (analyst), and Justine Ward (reporter)

RADIO | Busey Bank Illini Sports Network

» Brian Barnhart (play-by-play), Martin O’Donnell (analyst), Michael Martin (sideline), and Steve Kelly (pre/half/post)

» The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, SiriusXM (158/196), SiriusXM App, and at FightingIllini.com.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}