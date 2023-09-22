Illinois (1-2) is back in action on Saturday at it hosts Florida Atlantic (1-2). It's the firs ever meeting between the two programs. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on BTN.

The Illini try to get back in the win column after falling 30-13 to No. 7 Penn State last week. FAU is coming off of a 48-14 loss to Clemson.

Orange and Blue New previews the game, including players to watch and a prediction.