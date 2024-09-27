Friday Forecast: Illinois travels to No. 9 Penn State
No. 19 Illinois goes on the road to State College on Saturday night to take on No. 9 Penn State. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on NBC. Orange and Blue News previews the matchup, including players...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news