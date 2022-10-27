News More News
Friday Forecast: Illinois travels to Nebraska

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
No. 17 Illinois goes on the road to Lincoln on Saturday to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

Orange and Blue News breaks down our players to watch and makes our prediction on the Friday Forecast.

SETTING THE STAGE

#17 ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI (6-1, 3-1) at NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS (3-4, 2-2)

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 // 2:30 p.m. CT // ABC

Lincoln, Nebraska // Memorial Stadium

TV | ABC » Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst) and Tom Luginbill (reporter)

RADIO | Busey Bank Illini Sports Network » Brian Barnhart (play-by-play), Martin O’Donnell (analyst), Michael Martin (sideline), and Steve Kelly (pregame/ halftime/postgame)

» The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, SiriusXM (115/195), SiriusXM App (957), and at FightingIllini.com.

