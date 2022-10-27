Friday Forecast: Illinois travels to Nebraska
No. 17 Illinois goes on the road to Lincoln on Saturday to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
Orange and Blue News breaks down our players to watch and makes our prediction on the Friday Forecast.
LINKS: ILLINOIS ROSTER | DEPTH CHART | SCHEDULE | GAME NOTES | STATS
RELATED: Behind enemy lines | Keys to the game |
SETTING THE STAGE
#17 ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI (6-1, 3-1) at NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS (3-4, 2-2)
Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 // 2:30 p.m. CT // ABC
Lincoln, Nebraska // Memorial Stadium
TV | ABC » Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst) and Tom Luginbill (reporter)
RADIO | Busey Bank Illini Sports Network » Brian Barnhart (play-by-play), Martin O’Donnell (analyst), Michael Martin (sideline), and Steve Kelly (pregame/ halftime/postgame)
» The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, SiriusXM (115/195), SiriusXM App (957), and at FightingIllini.com.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news