News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-11 12:19:57 -0600') }} football Edit

Friday Forecast: Illinois hosts Purdue with B1G West title in its sights

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Illinois is back in action on Saturday against Purdue in a pivotal game in the Big Ten West. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2.

Orange and Blue News breaks down the game, including players to watch and a prediction.

*****

LINKS: ILLINOIS ROSTER | DEPTH CHART | SCHEDULE | GAME NOTES | STATS

RELATED: KEYS TO THE GAME | BEHIND ENEMY LINES

MORE: How Illinois bounces back vs. Boilers could decide division title

*****

SETTING THE STAGE

#21 ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI (7-2, 4-2) vs. PURDUE BOILERMAKERS (5-4, 3-3)

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 // 11 a.m. CT // ESPN2

Champaign, Illinois // Memorial Stadium

TV | ESPN2 » Jay Alter (play-by-play), Dustin Fox (analyst) and Lauren Sisler (reporter) RADIO | Busey Bank Illini Sports Network » Brian Barnhart (play-by-play), Martin O’Donnell (analyst), Michael Martin (sideline), and Steve Kelly (pregame/ halftime/postgame)

» The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, SiriusXM (156/195), SiriusXM App (957), and at FightingIllini.com.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}