News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-10-14 01:45:06 -0500') }} football Edit

Friday Forecast: Illinois hosts Minnesota for Homecoming game

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Illinois continues it's two-game homestand on Saturday, as they host the Minnesota Golden Gophers for the Homecoming game.

Orange and Blue News previews the game, including players to watch and a prediction.

LINKS: ILLINOIS ROSTER | DEPTH CHART | SCHEDULE | GAME NOTES | STATS

RELATED: KEYS TO THE GAME | BEHIND ENEMY LINES | ILLINOS PLAYS WAY INTO BIGGEST GAME IN A DECADE

SETTING THE STAGE

#24 ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI (5-1, 2-1) vs. MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS (4-1, 1-1)

Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 // 11 a.m. CT // Big Ten Network

Champaign, Illinois // Memorial Stadium

TV | BIG TEN NETWORK » Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Jake Butt (analyst), and Rick Pizzo (reporter)

RADIO | Busey Bank Illini Sports Network » Brian Barnhart (play-by-play), Martin O’Donnell (analyst), Michael Martin (sideline), and Steve Kelly (pregame/ halftime/postgame)

» The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, SiriusXM (134), SiriusXM App (957), and at FightingIllini.com.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}