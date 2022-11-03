News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-03 23:43:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Friday Forecast: Illinois hosts Michigan State

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

No. 14 Illinois (7-1, 4-1) returns to Memorial Stadium for its final homestand of the season, taking on Michigan State (3-5, 1-4) on Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 CT in Champaign, and the game will air on Big Ten Network. Orange and Blue News offers up our players to watch and prediction in the Friday forecast.

*****

LINKS: ILLINOIS ROSTER | DEPTH CHART | SCHEDULE | GAME NOTES | STATS

RELATED: KEYS TO THE GAME | BEHIND ENEMY LINES

MORE: Visits on tap for Illinois game vs. Michigan State

*****

SETTING THE STAGE

#14 ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI (7-1, 4-1) vs. MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS (3-5, 1-4)

Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 // 2:30 p.m. CT // Big Ten Network

Champaign, Illinois // Memorial Stadium

TV | BIG TEN NETWORK » Cory Provus (play-by-play), Matt Millen (analyst) and Elise Menaker (reporter)

RADIO | Busey Bank Illini Sports Network » Brian Barnhart (play-by-play), Martin O’Donnell (analyst), Michael Martin (sideline), and Steve Kelly (pregame/ halftime/postgame)

» The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, SiriusXM (83), SiriusXM App (83), and at FightingIllini.com.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}