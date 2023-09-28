Friday forecast: Illinois at Purdue
Illinois (2-2) travels to Purdue (1-3) on Saturday to open the heart of the Big Ten schedule. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT at Ross-Ade Stadium.
The Illini are coming off of a 23-17 win over FAU. The Boilermakers are looking for their first home win of the season after falling to Wisconsin 38-17 in West Lafayette on Saturday.
Orange and Blue New previews the game, including players to watch and a prediction.
SETTING THE STAGE
ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI (2-2, 0-1) vs. PURDUE BOILERMAKERS (1-3, 0-1)
Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 // 2:30 p.m. CT // Peacock
West Lafayette, Indiana // Ross-Ade Stadium
STREAM | PEACOCK
» Brendan Burke (play-by-play), Michael Robinson (analyst), and Zora Stephenson (reporter) RADIO | Busey Bank Illini Sports Network
» Brian Barnhart (play-by-play), Martin O’Donnell (analyst), Michael Martin (sideline), and Steve Kelly (pre/half/post)
» The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, SiriusXM (381), the SiriusXM App, and at FightingIllini.com/live.
