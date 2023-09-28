Illinois (2-2) travels to Purdue (1-3) on Saturday to open the heart of the Big Ten schedule. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT at Ross-Ade Stadium.

The Illini are coming off of a 23-17 win over FAU. The Boilermakers are looking for their first home win of the season after falling to Wisconsin 38-17 in West Lafayette on Saturday.

Orange and Blue New previews the game, including players to watch and a prediction.