Friday Forecast: Illini travel to B1G West foe Wisconsin
Illinois travels to Madison on Saturday to take on the Wisconsin Badgers. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT on BTN.
Orange and Blue News previews the game, including players to watch and a prediction.
LINKS: ILLINOIS ROSTER | DEPTH CHART | SCHEDULE | GAME NOTES | STATS
RELATED: KEYS TO THNick E GAME | BEHIND ENEMY LINES
SETTING THE STAGE
ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI (3-1, 0-1) at WISCONSIN BADGERS (2-2, 0-1)
Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 // 11 a.m. CT // Big Ten Network
Madison, Wisconsin // Camp Randall Stadium
TV | BIG TEN NETWORK » Lisa Byington (play-by-play), Anthony Herron (analyst), and Krystle Rich (reporter)
RADIO | Busey Bank Illini Sports Network » Brian Barnhart (play-by-play), Martin O’Donnell (analyst), Michael Martin (sideline), and Steve Kelly (pregame/ halftime/postgame)
» The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, SiriusXM, SiriusXM App, and at FightingIllini.com.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news