Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-31 19:40:32 -0600') }} football Edit

Four-star WR Shenault nears decision

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews.com
Publisher

Illinois wants to add to the wide receiver corps, and one prep prospect on the radar is four-star La'Vontae Shenault from Desoto (Texas).

Shenault has a final three, as he finishes up his official visits and nears a decision ahead of national signing day.

Orange and Blue News spoke to Shenault for all the latest on his recruitment.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}