Four-star wing Brandon Weston visits Illinois basketball
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Rivals150 wing Brandon Weston from Chicago Morgan Park was among the prospects who checked Illinois last weekend. The 2021 wing talked about the trip to Champaign and updated his recruitment in thi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news