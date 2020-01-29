News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-29 13:26:31 -0600') }} football Edit

Four-star wide receiver Dominic Lovett talks recruiting

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

East St. Louis (Ill.) wide receiver Dominic Lovett is one of the top prospects in the state of Illinois in the class of 2021 and a top target for the Fighting Illini. Orange and Blue News caught up...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}