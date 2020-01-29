Four-star wide receiver Dominic Lovett talks recruiting
East St. Louis (Ill.) wide receiver Dominic Lovett is one of the top prospects in the state of Illinois in the class of 2021 and a top target for the Fighting Illini. Orange and Blue News caught up...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news