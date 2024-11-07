Advertisement

Commit: Illini flip two-star offfensive tackle JJ Hirdes

Commit: Illini flip two-star offfensive tackle JJ Hirdes

Illinois flipped two-star offensive tackle JJ Hirdes from a previous commitment to WMU.

 • Doug Bucshon
Breaking: Illini junior wing Ty Rodgers to take redshirt season

Breaking: Illini junior wing Ty Rodgers to take redshirt season

Illinois junior wing Ty Rodgers will sit out the season and take a redshirt.

 • Doug Bucshon
Update: Illinois hosted four-star linebacker Grant Beerman

Update: Illinois hosted four-star linebacker Grant Beerman

Illinois hosted Purdue commit Grant Beerman for an official visit over the weekend.

 • Greg Smith
Commit: Illini flip three-star CB Tywan Cox

Commit: Illini flip three-star CB Tywan Cox

Three-star cornerback Tywan Cox flipped his commitment to Illinois.

 • Doug Bucshon
Watch: Brad Underwood press conference pre-EIU

Watch: Brad Underwood press conference pre-EIU

Brad Underwood spoke to the media to preview the season opener on Monday against Eastern Illinois.  

 • Doug Bucshon

Published Nov 7, 2024
Four-star QB Michael Clayton closes in on decision
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
