Advertisement
in other news
Commit: Illini flip two-star offfensive tackle JJ Hirdes
Illinois flipped two-star offensive tackle JJ Hirdes from a previous commitment to WMU.
• Doug Bucshon
Breaking: Illini junior wing Ty Rodgers to take redshirt season
Illinois junior wing Ty Rodgers will sit out the season and take a redshirt.
• Doug Bucshon
Update: Illinois hosted four-star linebacker Grant Beerman
Illinois hosted Purdue commit Grant Beerman for an official visit over the weekend.
• Greg Smith
Commit: Illini flip three-star CB Tywan Cox
Three-star cornerback Tywan Cox flipped his commitment to Illinois.
• Doug Bucshon
Watch: Brad Underwood press conference pre-EIU
Brad Underwood spoke to the media to preview the season opener on Monday against Eastern Illinois.
• Doug Bucshon
in other news
Commit: Illini flip two-star offfensive tackle JJ Hirdes
Illinois flipped two-star offensive tackle JJ Hirdes from a previous commitment to WMU.
• Doug Bucshon
Breaking: Illini junior wing Ty Rodgers to take redshirt season
Illinois junior wing Ty Rodgers will sit out the season and take a redshirt.
• Doug Bucshon
Update: Illinois hosted four-star linebacker Grant Beerman
Illinois hosted Purdue commit Grant Beerman for an official visit over the weekend.
• Greg Smith
Four-star QB Michael Clayton closes in on decision
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Illinois
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- ATH
- WR
- DUAL
- CB
- TE
- S
- DT
- RB
- WDE
- OG
Advertisement
Advertisement
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS