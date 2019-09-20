Four-star guard Adam Miller set to visit Illinois basketball
Every year there is one player that is the most important target on the board for the Illini. Two years ago, it was Ayo Dosunmu and the Illini locked him up. Last year the Illini needed frontcourt ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news