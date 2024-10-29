Advertisement

Trip to #1 Oregon a chance for Illini to rise to national prominence

Trip to #1 Oregon a chance for Illini to rise to national prominence

Illinois has a chance to return to national prominence when it travels to No. 1 Oregon on Saturday.

 • John Supinie
Illini WBB coach Shauna Green to get contract extension

Illini WBB coach Shauna Green to get contract extension

Illinois WBB basketball coach Shauna Green is set to receiver a contract extension through the the 2029-30 season.

 • Doug Bucshon
Preview: Illinois travels to No. 1 Oregon

Preview: Illinois travels to No. 1 Oregon

Illinois travels to #1 Oregon on Saturday. Preview, keys to the game, and a prediction.

 • Doug Bucshon
Watch: Brad Underwood previews exhibition game at Ole Miss

Watch: Brad Underwood previews exhibition game at Ole Miss

Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood media availability on Thursday. 

 • Doug Bucshon
2027 quarterback Trae Taylor was back at Illinois

2027 quarterback Trae Taylor was back at Illinois

2027 quarterback Trae Taylor visited Illinois for the Michigan game.

 • Doug Bucshon

Published Oct 29, 2024
Four-star forward Spencer Ahrens names top six
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Four-star forward Spencer Ahrens Bella Vista Prep named a final 6 on Tuesday and he has a timetable for his decision. Orange and Blue News caught up with Ahrens to get his take on each schools in his top six and

2025 Rankings: Rivals150 | Position | Team

2026 Rankings: Rivals150

2027 Rankings: Top 60

