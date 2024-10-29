Four-star forward Spencer Ahrens names top six

in other news
Trip to #1 Oregon a chance for Illini to rise to national prominence
Illinois has a chance to return to national prominence when it travels to No. 1 Oregon on Saturday.
Illini WBB coach Shauna Green to get contract extension
Illinois WBB basketball coach Shauna Green is set to receiver a contract extension through the the 2029-30 season.
Preview: Illinois travels to No. 1 Oregon
Illinois travels to #1 Oregon on Saturday. Preview, keys to the game, and a prediction.
Watch: Brad Underwood previews exhibition game at Ole Miss
Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood media availability on Thursday.
2027 quarterback Trae Taylor was back at Illinois
2027 quarterback Trae Taylor visited Illinois for the Michigan game.
Four-star forward Spencer Ahrens Bella Vista Prep named a final 6 on Tuesday and he has a timetable for his decision. Orange and Blue News caught up with Ahrens to get his take on each schools in his top six and
