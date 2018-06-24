Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-24 19:50:55 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-star DT Jacob Bandes sets Illinois visit

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews.com
Publisher

Illinois offered defensive tackle Jacob Bandes back in May. Now, the four-star prospect from Pittsburgh (Calif.) has set a date for a visit to Chamapaign.

Orange and Blue News spoke to Bandes to get the details on his upcoming visit and update his recruitment.


premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}