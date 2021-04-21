Four-star DL Selah Brown has virtual visit with Illinois
Four-star defensive end Selah Brown from Louisville (Ky.) Male is one of the Illini's top defensive recruiting targets in the class of 2022. On Wednesday, the Illini staff lined up on Zoom for a vi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news