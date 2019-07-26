Four-star DE Joe Moore visits Illinois football for #GrillOnTheGrove
Illinois had an impressive group of prospect on campus on Friday for its annual recruiting barbecue. One of the headliners was four-star defensive end Joe Moore, from St. Louis Cardinal Ritter, who...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news