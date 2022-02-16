Four-star big man Xavier Booker takes Illinois game day visit
Indianapolis Cathedral big man Xavier Booker was on hand at State Farm Center on Sunday afternoon to watch Illinois take on Northwestern. Orange and Blue News spoke to Booker to get the lowdown on ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news