 OrangeandBlueNews - Four-star athlete Samuel M'Pemba set to visit Illinois
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-25 23:03:36 -0600') }} football Edit

Four-star athlete Samuel M'Pemba set to visit Illinois

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Rivals100 athlete Samuel M'Pemba from Florida prep power IMG Academy is one of the top ranked prospects overall in the class of 2023.

The weekend, he'll make a trip up to Illinois, and we caught up with M'Pemba to get the lowdown on his planned visit.

Not yet a premium member? Subscribe now and get your first year for just $20.21. Click on the promo below to get started. Enter promo code RIVALS2021.

Four-star athlete Samuel M'Pemba from IMG Academy in Florida.
Four-star athlete Samuel M'Pemba from IMG Academy in Florida.
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}