Four-star athlete Jershaun Newton recaps Illinois visit
In what was a large recruiting weekend for the Illinois staff over the past weekend, there was one name in particular that might catch the attention of Illini fans.Bret Bielema and his staff hosted...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news