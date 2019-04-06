Champaign - 2020 Lincoln-Way East four-star all-purpose back A.J. Henning attended Illinois spring practice and junior day on April 6.

It’s certainly not Henning’s first visit on campus to visit to Illinois, but it does mark the first time he’s been able to see the team practice.

“I’m enjoying it a lot,” Henning said. “Seeing practice, it’ll be cool to see first hand what (offensive coordinator) Rod Smith has talked to me about; the offense and what it’s molded in to. Being able to see that first hand will be really cool.”