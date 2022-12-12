CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois is getting national attention and individual accolades after a resurgent season this fall. On Monday, four Illinois player were named to the Associated Press All-America Team. Junior cornerback Devon Witherspoon, a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, was selected to first team All-American by the AP. He was earlier named the defensive back of the year in the Big Ten. Witherspoon is joined on the AP All-American team by running back Chase Brown (2nd team), defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton (2nd team) and offensive tackle Alex Palczewski (3rd team). The AP All-America Team is the third of five All-America teams recognized by the NCAA. With Witherspoon's third first team selection, he has solidified a spot on the NCAA's Consensus All-America Team, which will be announced Thursday.

Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Devon Witherspoon (31) reacts during a college football game against the Michigan Wolverines on November 19, 2022 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ILLINOIS AP ALL-AMERICANS

DB Devon Witherspoon, AP All-America first team. Witherspoon has been named the Big Ten's Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year, one of three finalists for the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, and All-Big Ten first team, solidifying himself as one of the top cornerbacks in the nation and one of the best in Illinois history. He leads in the nation in reception percentage against (33.8) and forced incompletions (16), according to PFF. Witherspoon is sixth in the nation in passes defended (17) and allowed fewer than 35 receiving yards in 11 of 12 games this season.

RB Chase Brown, AP All-America second team The nation's second-leading rusher with 1,643 yards, Brown led the Power-5 in rushing from start to finish during the 2022 regular season. A Doak Walker Award finalist, Brown finished the regular season third in the nation in all-purpose yards (1,883), second in the nation in rushes of 10+ yards (48), and tied for the national lead in 100-yard games (10). Brown rushed for at least 98 yards in 11 of Illinois' 12 games and has scored 13 total touchdowns (10 rushing, three receiving). He did his best work against some of the nation's best rushing defenses, rushing for more yards than any other opponent against Michigan's No. 3-ranked rush defense (140 yards), Wisconsin's No. 12-ranked rush defense (129 yards), and Minnesota's No. 15-ranked rush defense (180 yards).

DL Jer'Zhan Newton, AP All-America second team Newton had one of the best seasons by a defensive tackle in Illinois history to earn All-Big Ten first team honors. He leads the nation in QB hits (19) and ranks sixth in QB pressures (55), according to PFF. Newton is tied for the national lead in TFLs among interior defensive linemen with 14.0, while also leading the Illini in sacks with 5.5.