OrangeandBlueNews - Four Illini players honored by Big Ten Conference

A total of 15 student-athletes were selected to either of the All-Big Ten teams selected by the coaches and media, while another 12 student-athletes were awarded honorable mention status.

The Big Ten handed out its post season awards on Tuesday, and four Illini players received accolades from the conference.

Senior guard Ayo Dosunmu and sophomore center Kofi Cockburn were named first team All-Conference by both the coaches and media. Dosunmu was one of two unanimous selections, along with player of the year Luka Garza from Iowa. This marks the first time in 15 years that Illinois has two players on the All-Big Ten first team, since Dee Brown and James Augustine in 2006.

Dosunmu, who was also named to the Sporting News All-American Team, averaged 20.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, while leading the conference with 5.2 assists per game. He is the first player in the NCAA in the last 11 seasons to average 20 points, six rebounds and five assists

This is Dosunmu's second consecutive year to be honored by the conference. The coaches voted him to the second team following the 2019-20 season, while the media placed him on the first team. Dosunmu is the first Illini since Dee Brown in 2005 and 2006 to be named first-team All-Big Ten in consecutive seasons.

Cockburn became a dominant presence in the lane as a sophomore after winning Big Ten freshman of the year last March. He has 15 double-doubles this season while averaging 17.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game. Cockburn was voted second team All-American by the sporting news. He led the Big Ten in both rebounding and field goal percentage (66%).