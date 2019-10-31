Feliz was widely considered the top junior college point guard in the country when he committed to the Fighting Illini in the spring of 2018. As a sophomore at Northwest Florida State College, he averaged 20 points, 6.1 assists and 5.7 rebounds.

“I like to see my team win and whatever it takes for me to do, I’m going to do because I like to win and I want to win,” Feliz said. “Whenever the team needs me to do something, that’s what I’m going to do.”

He finally gave in the question, though, saying he wants to have a great season and wants to continue bonding with the team. But he made his primary goal clear; winning.

During a media scrum on Thursday, a reporter asked Feliz what his personal goals are for the upcoming season.

At Illinois, Feliz struggled some early on before eventually finding a role and a rhythm. He's probably now the most underrated play on the Illini roster.

He won’t put a number on any of his goals in his final season of college ball. A lot of players say they don’t care about individual statistics, but Feliz is sincere

“Similar to last year, I’m going to be the guy that whatever the team needs me to do, that’s what I’m going to do,” Feliz said. “If I have to dive for a loose ball, that’s just something I’m going to do. That’s what my role was last year, and I want to keep that role and keep getting better.”

In preseason scrimmages, Feliz has looked confident and under control. His ability to rise up and score off the bounce is clearly better, and he always seems to make the right pass.

Sophomore forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili, another key cog in the Illini lineup, can see Feliz’s role as the “glue-guy” for Illinois this season.

“Most definitely. He’s a really tough guy,” Bezhanishvili said. “His mentality is really to be a dog and when guys like that face adversity, guys like that don’t break. He gets out there and he drags other players with him.”

Feliz was the 6th man last season, but he was on the court at crunch time for much of the year. He should have an even bigger role this season, whether its part of a starting trio of guards with Ayo Dosunmu and Trent Frazier or coming off the bench again.

Either way, Feliz is a natural leader, according to Bezhanishvili.

“When he talks, everyone listens to him,” Bezhanishvili said. “Also, he’s a great human being off the court. On the court when he gets out there, he just basically leads other players by his mentality and his being there.”

Last season for the Illini, Feliz played in all 33 games, averaging 8.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.2 assist per game. He gave Illinois the spark off the bench it desperately needed, but Feliz was never completely comfortable in his newfound home after making the jump from JUCO ball.

Now going into his second season, Feliz said that’s no longer a concern. He’s fully acclimated and ready to roll.

“I feel like in my second year in junior college, my comfort went up and as you know, when you go to a new team, you have to adjust,” Feliz said. “You learn the system and all that, now I feel like with my comfort is improved. I feel like this is going to be a pretty good year for me and I feel like my comfort is right there.”