While the Illini staff did not win the first time around in Luke Ford’s recruitment, the relationship they built was strong enough to bring the Carterville (Ill.) tight end back home the second time around.

"I would like to thanks the University of Georgia for a great experiene," Ford said in a Tweet. "However, due to my grandparents' deteriorating health, and my family's inability to see me play in person each week, I will be transferring to the University of Illinois."

Ford, the top-rated prospect in Illinois in the Class of 2018, officially announced his intent to transfer on Friday after just one season in Athens. He announced his decision via Twitter.