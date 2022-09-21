Forecast: Illini return to action vs. Chattanooga
Illinois ends its nonconference schedule against Chattanooga on Thursday at Memorial Stadium. Chattanooga is ranked #9 in the FCS Coaches Poll.
Orange and Blue News breaks down the top storylines headed into the game, players to watch from both teams, and we makes our prediction on the final score.
SETTING THE STAGE
ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI (2-1) vs. CHATTANOOGA MOCS (3-0)
Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 // 7:30 p.m. CT // Big Ten Network
Champaign, Illinois // Memorial Stadium
TV | BIG TEN NETWORK » Lisa Byington (play-by-play), Anthony Herron (analyst), Elise Menaker (reporter)
RADIO | Busey Bank Illini Sports Network » Brian Barnhart (play-by-play), Martin O’Donnell (analyst), Michael Martin (sideline), and Steve Kelly (pregame/ halftime/postgame)
» The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, SiriusXM, SiriusXM App, and at FightingIllini.com.
