{{ timeAgo('2022-09-21 18:28:29 -0500') }}

Forecast: Illini return to action vs. Chattanooga

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Illinois ends its nonconference schedule against Chattanooga on Thursday at Memorial Stadium. Chattanooga is ranked #9 in the FCS Coaches Poll.

Orange and Blue News breaks down the top storylines headed into the game, players to watch from both teams, and we makes our prediction on the final score.

LINKS: ILLINOIS ROSTER | DEPTH CHART | SCHEDULE | GAME NOTES | STATS

RELATED: KEYS TO THE GAME | BEHIND ENMY LINES

Illinois running back Chase Brown carries the ball during an NCAA college football game against Wyoming Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Champaign, Ill.
Illinois running back Chase Brown carries the ball during an NCAA college football game against Wyoming Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

SETTING THE STAGE

ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI (2-1) vs. CHATTANOOGA MOCS (3-0)

Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 // 7:30 p.m. CT // Big Ten Network

Champaign, Illinois // Memorial Stadium

TV | BIG TEN NETWORK » Lisa Byington (play-by-play), Anthony Herron (analyst), Elise Menaker (reporter)

RADIO | Busey Bank Illini Sports Network » Brian Barnhart (play-by-play), Martin O’Donnell (analyst), Michael Martin (sideline), and Steve Kelly (pregame/ halftime/postgame)

» The broadcast can be heard live on TuneIn online radio, SiriusXM, SiriusXM App, and at FightingIllini.com.

